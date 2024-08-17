You can see some of the world’s most beautiful sights travelling by train, writes Grantham travel consultant Lynne Page of The Holiday Village.

In an age where air travel often dominates, there's something uniquely captivating about the romance and adventure of rail journeys.

From the rhythmic clatter of the tracks to the ever-changing landscapes outside your window, travelling by train offers a distinctive and memorable experience. Here are some of the world’s most iconic rail journeys that promise to transform your travels into unforgettable adventures.

Lynne Page, Grantham-based personal travel consultant with The Holiday Village

The Glacier Express, Switzerland:

Dubbed the "slowest express train in the world," the Glacier Express connects the mountain resorts of Zermatt and St. Moritz. This eight-hour journey traverses the Swiss Alps, offering panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, deep gorges, and picturesque villages.

The train’s large windows ensure you won't miss a moment of the breathtaking scenery, making this a must for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

The Rocky Mountaineer, Canada:

Discover the rugged beauty of the Canadian Rockies aboard the Rocky Mountaineer. With several routes to choose from, this luxury train journey provides spectacular views of towering mountains, emerald lakes, and lush forests. Enjoy gourmet meals and exceptional service as you make your way through the scenic landscapes of British Columbia and Alberta, with opportunities to spot wildlife like bears, elk, and eagles along the way.

The Orient Express, Europe:

Step back in time on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a train that epitomizes the glamour and elegance of the golden age of rail travel. This storied journey connects major European cities like Paris, Venice, and Istanbul.

Onboard, you'll be transported to a world of refined luxury, with Art Deco interiors, sumptuous cuisine, and impeccable service. The train's rich history and timeless charm make it a bucket-list experience for any traveller.

The Shinkansen, Japan:

Experience the future of rail travel on Japan's Shinkansen, or bullet trains. These high-speed marvels connect major cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka at speeds of up to 200 mph. The Shinkansen is renowned for its punctuality, safety, and comfort.

As you zip through the Japanese countryside, you'll enjoy stunning views of Mount Fuji, lush tea plantations, and vibrant urban landscapes.

Rail journeys offer a unique way to explore the world, combining the romance of travel with the opportunity to witness breathtaking landscapes and immerse yourself in diverse cultures.

Whether you're seeking luxury, adventure, or simply a new perspective, a rail journey promises an unforgettable travel experience that captures the essence of the journey itself.