Young cheerleaders are celebrating following their outstanding results at recent competitions.

Lincolnshire Cheer Academy, based in Grantham, have competed both at home and abroad this season.

This included a visit to Amsterdam to compete in the Future Cheer Nationals in May and the ICE Big Chill in Peterborough last Saturday (June 8) and Sunday (June 9).

Head coach and LCA owner Amanda Phillips-Massen said: “I am so proud of all our athletes who have competed this season.

“They have worked incredibly hard and always strive to do their best. We couldn't do it without the support of their parents as this is a team effort and commitment is paramount for the team to succeed.

“Teamwork makes the dream work! The LCA motto!"

At the Future Cheer Nationals, the academy competed in various team and solo entries in cheer and dance. The following results were:

• Predators - 2nd place

• Blackhawks - 1st place

• Junior Prep - 1st place

• Junior Cheer Solo - 2nd place

• Cheer Duo - 1st place

• Junior Pom - 1st place

At the ICE Big Chill, the results were:

• Team Raptors - 1st place

• Team Predators - 2nd place

• Maribel - 1st place

• Team Blackhawks - 1st place

• Senior Level 2 Stunt Group - 1st place

• Team Falcons - 2nd place

• LCA Diamonds; Junior Prep - 1st place

• LCA Diamonds; Junior Pom - 2nd place

The academy is now looking forward to its next season with its move to a bigger premises.