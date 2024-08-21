The owner of a dog sitting service is opening a new training centre due to an increase in demand.

Sara Barnes, owner of Who Let Your Dogs Out? In Grantham, will launch a new dog adventure centre in September at the Alma Park Industrial Estate.

After an increase in enquiries for dog daycare services, Sara decided it wasn’t enough for her to just run the business from home.

Sara Barnes

So she decided to open the new centre to cater for more dogs in the area.

She said: “For many of the daycare enquiries I was getting dogs that either had separation or behavioural issues which meant they would not truly benefit from coming into my home just for the day.

“I knew if I was going to offer daycare, I wanted it to be something different - not that the dogs just come and play all day and go home at the end of the day hyped up or just wanting more.”

The logo for the new centre.

With the new centre, Sara plans to offer dogs a structured routine with periods of exercise and play, basic obedience and trick training, and time for downtime and sleep.

“You can think of it a bit like the curriculum like daycare and nursery for kids,” added Sara.

There will also be other activities and adventures on offer that owners may want to do with their four-legged friends, but don’t have time for because of work.

Sara Barnes

Sara said: “This could be things like doggy days out, swimming sessions with friends at Splash Doggy, the doggy swimming pool at Barkston Heath, and even picnics in the park and coffee shop trips for those that struggle to remain calm and relaxed in that type of environment.”

The goal for Sara is to help dog owners get the “family friendly dog they want and need that fits in with their lifestyle”.

Sara added: “For example, if you are a couple that likes to go to the pub at the weekend and have Sunday dinner, but struggle to relax because either your dog cannot be left home alone or fails to settle into that environment.

The centre is set to open in September.

“We hope to give the dogs and their owners the skills, experience and practice opportunities so that the dog can cope at home or just relax and sit under the table while you eat your Sunday dinner.”

Currently, Sara has a home boarding licence for up to five dogs, but in the centre she will have a team of 11 people that can care for up to 20 dogs a day. She hopes to eventually increase this up to 30 dogs.

She said: “I’m really excited about this next phase of growth for the business.

“When I first started the business, it was supposed to be a six-month career break for me from a high stress role in project management.

“Just over six years later, I have managed to go from being a sole trader working alone to a company with an amazing team of 11 people.

“I’ve managed to assemble a team with a great wealth of experience, both in the daycare environment and with enrichment-based training and activities, to help dogs become a better version of themselves and great family members.

“We will continue to offer dog walking, home boarding, poop scooping, cat sitting and pet First Aid training services.”

At the moment, work is taking place to complete the final touches to the centre.

Sara plans to hold open days and temperament testing sessions for potential customers before opening day.

To find out more about the new Who Let Your Dogs Out adventure centre, go to https://www.facebook.com/wholetsyourdogoutuk.

The centre will be open from Mondays to Fridays from 7am until 7pm.