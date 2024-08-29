A design business is celebrating its 15th anniversary as well as an award win.

Rocket Exhibition Services, based in Grantham, is celebrating its progress and expansion since it opened in 2009, including operating internationally such as working on a brand activation project in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alongside its anniversary celebrations, it has also recently been named Supplier of the Year for Design and Build at the Exhibition News Supplier Awards.

Members of the Rocket Exhibition Services team in Grantham.

“This recognition means the world to us,” said CEO Noel Reeves.

He added: “We couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way. “A huge thank you to all our incredible ‘rocketeers’ for their hard work, dedication, and passion.

“This achievement is a true team effort, and we’re excited to continue raising the bar in our industry."

The Grantham-based business employs over 30 people, who are known as the ‘rocketeers’, produce designs for the exhibition industry.

Its growing portfolio includes Melia International Hotels, Centre Parcs, Wyke Farms, Birchall Tea, Heck, Bio-Kult, and the University of Lincoln.

The business also takes pride in serving local clients such as Vaculug.