A behaviour coach has released his first book, exploring strategies for carers of people with behavioural challenges.

Andy Baker, from Grantham, has worked in the care sector for over 18 years, as well as training in psychology, psychotherapeutic disciplines and behaviour management models.

He has released his first book, entitled ‘Targeting The Positive with Behaviours That Challenge: Empathic Strategies for Working with Adults and Children’.

Author Andy Baker

“There is a lot of focus on those being cared for, but a lack of focus on those doing the caring,” said Andy.

He added: “There are a lot of carers or teachers out there being shouted at or are suffering abuse.

“This book is to help them manage their own emotional state as well as help the individual they are looking after.

Andy's book

“The main focus of the book is to help everyone involved in the sector.”

The book goes through a six-stage target model, with a focus on identifying behaviours, understanding and empathising, pro-active planning, recognising escalation, responding appropriately and learning from incidents.

Andy added: “The main thing I find is that it helps to have a confident mindset.

“I found that people have a set mindset they use day-to-day, but sometimes it can leave them overwhelmed.

“The book shows them how they can lead everyday with a positive mindset.”

On Thursday (November 28), Andy held an official launch event at Edwards Bar and Lounge in Marketplace, Grantham.

The book is available on Amazon.

