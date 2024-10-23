A Rotary club has donated lifesaving equipment to a town council.

Mike Cook, of the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, presented a defibrillator to Grantham Town Council to be placed in the George Shopping Centre, exiting onto Westgate.

Ambassador Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind) accepted the equipment on Friday (October 18) on behalf of the town council.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind) (left) and Mike Cook (right).

She said: “I was delighted to accept this important gift for our community.

“It means a great deal both in my capacity as councillor and ambassador, but also as chair of SOS Grantham Hospital.

“Defibrillators can save lives and nothing is more important than that.”

The Rotarians chose the George Centre because of its central location and also so that people can access it 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Coun Morgan added: “If someone’s heart stops beating, they have a 70% chance of survival if they are resuscitated within three minutes.

“Although we have a marvellous 999 ambulance and responder unit, there is no guarantee they could reach someone in time to save their life.

“The defibrillator gives any member of the public the ability to step forward and intervene.

“When Grantham A&E closed at night and as chair of SOS Grantham Hospital, I undertook to work with SKDC to get defibrillators installed across Grantham.”

Other defibrillators across Grantham and South Kesteven are at locations including:

• Canterbury Close, Grantham

• Mowbeck House, Mowbeck Way, Off Alexandra Road, Grantham

• Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter's Hill, Grantham

• Conduit Lane toilets, Conduit Lane, Grantham

• Dysart Park, Bridge End Road, Grantham

• Adjacent to New Beacon Road shops, Grantham

• Witham Place complex, off Bridge End Road, Grantham

• Riverside complex, Welham Street, Grantham

• South Kesteven District Council, The Picture House, St Catherine's Road, Grantham

• Thames Road Community Centre, Trent Road, Grantham

• Great Northern Court, Grantham

• Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham

• Wyndham Park Visitor Centre, Wyndham Park, Hill Avenue, Grantham

• Sandon Close Community Centre, Grantham

• Bourne Community Access Point and Corn Exchange, Abbey Road, Bourne

• Almond Court, Thurlby, Bourne

• Meadow Close, Bourne

• Stamford Arts Centre, 27 St Mary's Street, Stamford

• Benedict Court, Horsegate, Deeping St James

• Exeter Close, Millfield Road, Deeping St James