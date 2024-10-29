A former council chairman has donated over £800 to charity.

Councillor Gloria Johsnon (Con), former chairman of South Kesteven District Council, has presented a cheque of £888 to the Place2Bee Mens Group, which is a part of the BHive Community Hub in Finkin Street, Grantham.

Coun Johnson wanted to support the charity because of its work with former members of the Armed Forces.

Councillor Gloria Johnson (left) and Susan Swinburn (right).

She said: “My late husband served in the RAF for 23 years, so it is a cause close to my heart.”

The money was presented to Susan Swinburn, chief executive of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society, where the BHive is based.

She said: “Place2Bee gives men the time and space they need to relax and help each other.

“On some evenings up to 50 men can attend, quite a few of whom are ex-forces and this very kind donation will help us to continue providing the help they need.

“We are very grateful to Gloria for highlighting the issue and how important it is to provide support for men’s mental health in our community, this donation will help us to continue to provide that safe space just for men in a non-clinical environment in the heart of our town.”