Grantham bird enthusiast ‘heartbroken’ after plants cut down in Londonthorpe Woods
A bird enthusiast was left ‘heartbroken’ after he saw hedging was removed from woodland.
Dave Roberts, of Grantham, discovered on Monday (July 29) that blackthorns had been removed from a section in Londonthorpe Woods.
“I was heartbroken when I saw it,” said Dave.
He added: “This is a favoured spot for garden warblers and other warblers which come back to the same spot, although there is more habitat nearby, to breed from Africa each year.
“They [the Woodland Trust] should know better. If this was essential work then it could have waited.”
A Woodland Trust spokesperson said it was cut down for “essential safety works”.
The spokesperson added: “We had to carry out essential safety works on site during this dry weather to tackle a flooding issue and unfortunately this meant having to remove a small section of hedging which will regrow in time.
“We had carried out extensive checks that there were no nesting birds affected.”