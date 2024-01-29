The first mixed martial arts classes have started in Grantham.

The Well-being Program, based in Withambrook Park, started running MMA classes at the start of January in a bid to “bring something new to the town”, said Patrick Ward, who runs the scheme.

“The idea came from the lack of MMA gyms in the area and also the rise of UFC”, added Patrick.

The programme has launched the first MMA classes in Grantham.

He said: “I would like a place where the younger generation can train and learn everything.

“When I was growing up I had boxing, I only wish there was an MMA gym around.

Patrick Ward, who runs Well-being Program.

“So, I would like to bring something new to the town to keep youngsters off the streets, learn discipline and respect, whilst enjoying themselves.

“There isn’t enough the government is doing for the younger generation and I believe more younger and older people are beginning to get into the UFC and again, there isn’t anywhere to train.”

Patrick Ward launched the classes at the start of January.

The classes will teach key skills in MMA and also the disciplines within the sport.

Patrick added: “I believe people should attend the classes because starting a hobby helps with your wellbeing and mental health.

Photo: Patrick Ward

“Being autistic and going to a specialist needs school myself, boxing helped me to gain more confidence.”

Patrick established the Well-being Program in 2019 in his back garden.

The classes aim to get the younger generation more involved in the sport.

He worked from a large custom shed which featured his own boxing ring alongside a weights area.

It was in September 2022 that he took on the gym and started to run more classes.

The Well-Being Program holds classes for those of all ages.

Students during one of the MMA classes.

The programme now runs a variety of boxing classes for both men and women of all ages five days a week.

For more information, go to the Well-being Program’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bardasfitness.

The MMA classes run every Monday from 7pm until 8.30pm.