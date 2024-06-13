Home   Grantham   News   Article

Chelsea Wilson Tan, Hair and Beauty Specialist in Grantham places in top 50 for Best for Blonde in UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024‘This is only the beginning for me - the best is yet to come’

By Katie Green
Published: 11:43, 13 June 2024

A beauty business owner is celebrating being voted in the top 50 in a national awards.

Chelsea Wilson, owner of Chelsea Wilson - Hair, Tan and Beauty Specialist in Grantham - was voted 43rd for Best for Blonde at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

“I was absolutely over the moon,” said Chelsea, who attended a glamorous awards evening in Birmingham on June 1.

Chelsea Wilson at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony in Birmingham on June 1.
She added: “This was the first ever competition I entered. Amazing!

“Not everyone that attended the ceremony was guaranteed a place in the top 50, so when I placed 43rd and saw my name on the screen, I was blown away!

“This is only the beginning for me. I have so much love, passion and empathy for what I do.

“The best is yet to come!”

Looking forward, Chelsea looks forward to a “successful future”.

She said: “I’m nowhere near where I want to be, but after owning my business now for just two years and gaining the success I have already, I know my determination will take me much further.

“I look forward to my future.”

