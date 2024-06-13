A beauty business owner is celebrating being voted in the top 50 in a national awards.

Chelsea Wilson, owner of Chelsea Wilson - Hair, Tan and Beauty Specialist in Grantham - was voted 43rd for Best for Blonde at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

“I was absolutely over the moon,” said Chelsea, who attended a glamorous awards evening in Birmingham on June 1.

Chelsea Wilson at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards ceremony in Birmingham on June 1.

She added: “This was the first ever competition I entered. Amazing!

“Not everyone that attended the ceremony was guaranteed a place in the top 50, so when I placed 43rd and saw my name on the screen, I was blown away!

“This is only the beginning for me. I have so much love, passion and empathy for what I do.

“The best is yet to come!”

Looking forward, Chelsea looks forward to a “successful future”.

She said: “I’m nowhere near where I want to be, but after owning my business now for just two years and gaining the success I have already, I know my determination will take me much further.

“I look forward to my future.”