A new walking group aims to get people out and about and talking to help with their mental health.

Laura Church, from Grantham, is launching the Walk and Talk group today (Wednesday, June 12), where members will take weekly walks and get the chance to meet new people.

“This is to get people outdoors, out of their four walls and to spur on motivation for exercise and wellbeing,” said Laura.

Walk and Talk aims to get people talking to help their mental health.

She added: “The idea came from myself and friends discussing we need to exercise more and that at times we’ve felt down.

“But, by getting out and talking to others helps our mental health.

“It’s important to get people talking and focusing on mental health as there are more people than we realise who are struggling and don’t open up.

Laura Church.

“It will be a friendly walking group that will encourage the public to meet new people, meet new friends and be able to talk openly without judgement.

“No matter what age or gender, we encourage anyone that wants to attend.”

Laura believes this may be the first walk and talk group in Grantham.

She added: “People should come as exercise itself makes us all feel good after we’ve done it.

“Walking is an easy and simple exercise that people won’t find too overwhelming if people suffer with anxiety, this is a great way to ease them into it slowly and be comfortable.”

Anyone who is interested in joining can go to the Facebook page.

The first walk will start at 6pm from Wyndham Park.