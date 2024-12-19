A new memorial has been unveiled to commemorate soldiers that were killed in a crash a week before Christmas in 1944.

Around 100 people attended the unveiling of a new memorial at Sudbrook Moor Golf Club in Carlton Scroop, near Grantham, on Wednesday (December 18) that commemorated the lives of American combat veterans who were killed in the 1944 crash.

The ceremony was held exactly 80 years to the day of the crash, which also wounded a dalmatian dog.

People gathered at the memorial.

The memorial

Those who attended the unveiling included people from the United States Air Force, RAF officers and an RAF Guard of Honour.

Ernest Ward, son of survivor Tech Sergeant Ernest P Ward, travelled from Texas to see the unveiling with Danny Wells, who paid tribute to Staff Sergeant Stanley R Wells.

Tech Sgt Ernest P Ward

Ernest said: “I am truly grateful to see such an amazing commemoration of the American aircrew who died that day.

“My father survived and lived a long life, but we must always remember those who did not and the sacrifice they made.”

Those whose lives are honoured in the memorial include Corporal Louis R Tolpen and St Sergeant Wells.

Staff Sgt Stanley R Wells

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Nastal from the United States Air Force laid a wreath and said: “This was the greatest generation. It’s an honour to be involved and to be part of such an incredible event to honour the American serviceman who came to help fight for freedom.”

Simon Hutton, owner of the golf course and who funded the plaque, said: “I am very interested in World War Two history and felt that it was important to help commemorate such a tragic loss of life that played out here on our doorstep.

Air crash relatives Ernie Ward and Danny Wells unveil the memorial

Lt Col Chris Nastal, of the US Air Force, with a Dalmatian

“I am honoured to be able to help tell the story.”

The memorial also forms the latest chapter of author David Bristow’s book named ‘What Happened to You Lazy Lou?’, as a tribute to the men who died.

David researched how the fates of 9th USAAF Transport crews and bomber pilots of the Mighty 8th Air Force combined to end in tragedy.

David said: “I am absolutely delighted and grateful to Simon. I researched and wrote the book because I felt the story needed telling.

“This memorial will now be a permanent tribute to men who came to help us fight for freedom, survived the worst of the war in 1944 and yet never made it home.”

Councillor Rhea Rayside, South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for people and communities, said: “This story perfectly illustrates why telling the stories of South Kesteven’s military heritage is so important.

“The memorial will be a last tribute to the amazing men who fought as our allies.”

In the memorial, there is also a photo of Major Jerry, a dalmatian dog that flew from America with his pilot owner Lt Col Lewis Frederick when the United States Army Air Force joined the war effort.

Major Jerry the dalmatian with Lt Col Lewis Frederick.

After campaigning in North Africa, Sicily and Italy, the troops flew to the UK to prepare for D-Day and Operation Market Garden.

Aircraft crash wreckage fell in a field near the golf club. The second aircraft tried, but just failed, to reach RAF Cranwell.