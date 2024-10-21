A new hydropool has opened at a school for children with special needs.

Pupils at Sandon School - part of the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship - will benefit from therapeutic swimming lessons in its new hydropool.

The pool, which was officially opened on Thursday (October 17) by Olympic swimmer Joe Roebuck, has been added to the school thanks to funding from Lincolnshire County Council’s building communications specialist provision fund.

The new hydropool.

Headteacher Daley Barber-Allen said: “It’s really fantastic.

“We have lots of children with complex needs and a huge part of our curriculum is therapy.

Some of the school children with guests at the pool.

“So, being able to provide the education with the pool will really enhance the therapeutic offer.

“It’s also flexible with having it on site. We do not have to travel somewhere which has made it more difficult in the past.”

Happy children and staff at the opening of the hydropool!

The new pool will bring both mental and physical benefits to the children. They will have weekly lessons and each child will have a tailored swimming programme.

Daley added: “It’s going to make a huge difference. Our children deserve the best.

“It will benefit their posture and flexibility. We get so much joy from children and young people enjoying the sessions.”

Olympic swimmer Joe Roebuck officially opened the pool.

Eileen McMorrow, programme manager at LCC, was a guest at the opening ceremony and said it was a “real honour” to be there.

She added: “This is a part of a significant investment to ensure children in SEND are getting the best investment.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the children of Grantham and the surrounding area.”

Deputy head Lucy Burgess (left) and Olympic swimmer Joe Roebuck (right).

He said: “Swimming was a huge part of my life. It started as a life skill and then turned into a passion.

“It’s been huge for me and hopefully the pupils are going to enjoy it as much as I did.

“Congratulations to you guys for getting this done.”