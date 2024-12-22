Can I start by wishing everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy new year from the Grantham Independents, writes leader of the Grantham Independents, Councillor Tim Harrison.

The year has seen a very positive end for Grantham and there has been much involvement from the Independents.

The Christmas light switch on was a massive success and enjoyed by thousands. This was followed up by the steampunk and farmers market last Saturday which was a festival of costume, colour and conviviality.

So firstly, for those two events I would like to thank Eli and her production team, Ultra 90’s and all the other performers who lead up to the actual switch on. Also, to the steampunks for bringing their own inimitable style to the market last week.

Councillor Chris Noon has run a festive competition to find the best lighting arrangements for the best home, street, business and charity, which the results will be out for shortly.

Councillor Cunnington has overseen the initialisation and final production of the Beeden Park project.

Steve, together with councillors Paul Stokes, Lee Steptoe and myself we have seen the turnaround of the Earlesfield community centre as the new trustees.

Councillor Stokes has been doing sterling work as deputy leader of the district council and always found time to help the volunteers of The Bread and Butter Thing.

Councillor Stooke and Councillor Selby are somehow finding spare time to present radio shows on Hive FM the new local radio station that recently went live with help from the UKSPF administered by SKDC.

Councillor Ellis has been immense in her committee work and input. Councillor Gadd has had health issues but is still the go to encyclopaedia for us all when we want to understand something better.

The Conduit toilets have been slightly delayed by the weather issues but should be open early in January.

The weekly market is going from strength to strength, new shops are opening around town. The Guildhall Arts Centre is seeing sold out shows, the Mere's Leisure Centre is getting busier and busier.

It has been great to see the many primary schools singing in the shopping centre, many thanks to my 'elf secretary' Lorna for running Santa's post office for the late nights.

There are many exciting plans in the pipeline for the improvements to continue in the town, which I will divulge as soon as they are confirmed.

Considering the worldwide turmoil, I feel we, in Grantham, have lots to be pleased about.

We all hope you feel we have served you well this year and look forward to representing you again next year.