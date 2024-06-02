A sporting event that brings together thousands of schoolchildren is set to be the biggest yet.

The Inspire+ Mini Olympics will take place at the Grantham Athletics Stadium from Tuesday, June 11, until Thursday, June 13.

This year’s event is set to be the biggest ever, with a predicted 2,528 primary and secondary school children taking part from Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and the surrounding area.

The inspire+ Mini Olympics celebrated the joy of sports in 2023.

Chris Graves, Inspire+ operations manager, said: “The Mini Olympics is such a special occasion for everyone involved.

“It’s fantastic when we meet adults who went to the Mini Olympics as a child and still have lasting memories of a fantastic experience.

“We hope the day not only gives a lot of children their first experience of taking part in a large sporting event, but can inspire them to become active either at home or through local clubs.”

The children will take part in non-competitive activities including wheelchair basketball, boccia, boxercise, freestyle football and also learning a dance from the Royal Opera House.

There will also be a visit from world champion paralympians Sam Ruddock and Jonathan Broom-Edwards.

Grantham schools will take part on June 11, Stamford schools on June 12 and schools from Bourne and the surrounding area on June 13.

Each school represents an Olympic country as part of the opening ceremony. They create banners to celebrate their countries national sports, food and culture.

Parents are invited to attend, with the opening ceremony beginning at 10.15am each day and closing ceremony beginning at 1.45pm.

Inspire+ members are thankful to this year’s sponsors including: Richard and Angela Maxwell, South Kesteven District Council, The Rotary Club of Grantham Swimarathon, the Royal Opera House, KBR Gas and Oil Services and 247 Clothing Direct.