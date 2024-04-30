A three-day event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of a popular town park.

This year, Grantham’s Wyndham Park celebrates its centenary and from Friday, July 12, until Sunday, July 14, residents can join in the commemorations.

Organisers the Wyndham Park Forum are working with the Lincolnshire Fire Aid to hold the event, which will be funded by £19,166 from South Kesteven District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Wyndham Park in 1926. Photo: John Pinchbeck

A spokesperson for the Wyndham Park Forum said: “Partner organisations that have worked with us over the last 18 years are being invited to hold activities or fundraising events, or to get involved in other ways for example by providing additional funding or volunteers.

Wyndham Park is turning 100 in July.

“We are now looking for volunteers over the weekend to be part of celebrating an important milestone in Wyndham Park’s history, either as individuals or organisations providing a team of volunteers to help for a few hours.”

Across the three days, a number of activities will take place.

On Friday, a ceremony will mirror elements of the opening ceremony in 1924, when the park was opened in memory to Captain Reginald Wyndham, who was killed in action in 1914 during the first battle of Ypres in the First World War.

Invited guests will include members of the Wyndham family, military and civic dignitaries and organisations who have contributed to developing the park over the last 100 years.

Inspire+ will also be running a session with local primary schools and Grantham Tennis Club in the afternoon.

A fun fair will run along the whole weekend, alongside a craft market on Saturday and Sunday with vintage vehicles provided by Lincolnshire Fire Aid.

For the event, the Lincolnshire Fire Aid has also secured an eight-tonne Wyndham Park stream stroller that was gifted to the park in 1966 by manufacturer Eddison.

The forum has put out an appeal to businesses to help bring back the “unforgettable green machine” back for the weekend.

The visitor centre will be open across the three days with a display showing how the park played an important role as a base for the Machine Gun Corps training camp.

The Machine Gun Corps Old Comrades Association will be part of the display, with additional First World War exhibits.

Food and drink will also be on offer and musical entertainment is lined up on both days to entertain guests during the day and evening.

Anyone who would like to hold a craft stall can contact Elizabeth Bowskill, secretary of the forum, by emailing elizabeth_ab@btopenworld.com.