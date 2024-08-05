A van loaded with cannabis plants and three machetes was brought to a halt after three police forces collaborated on a cross-border pursuit.

Armed response vehicles in Nottinghamshire were dispatched shortly after 3am on Sunday (August 4) following information from Humberside Police that a van involved in an aggravated burglary was travelling along the A1 near Newark.

Rapid coordination with Nottinghamshire Police’s control room and Real Time Intelligence Unit (RTIU) helped the officers catch up with the van on the A1 southbound in Lincolnshire – where further collaboration with Lincolnshire Police led to a stinger being deployed and the van coming to a stop.

Officers conducted a search of the van and seized a large quantity of cannabis and three machetes.

Three men, aged 18, 21, and 23, were detained at the scene on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of a blade in a public place and possession of a Class B drug.

They were taken into custody for questioning and later bailed with conditions while further investigation work is carried out.

Chief Inspector Iain Blackstock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:“These arrests were the result of effective cross-border collaboration between three police forces.

“Criminals don’t operate to borders, so neither will we, and we will use all resources available to stop criminals in their tracks.

“This is a great example of how our police teams utilise their specialist training to pursue criminals and bring them into custody.”