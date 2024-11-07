Three men attempted to steal £400 of alcohol on Wednesday, sparking a large police manhunt.

Residents had noticed a high presence of police cars in Brewery Hill, Grantham, just after 4.30pm.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they were responding to a report of attempted theft near Sainsbury’s, in London Road.

Sainsburys in Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Three men tried to steal £390 of alcohol from the store and were involved in an altercation with security staff.

“As part of our investigation, we are searching for a man identified as a suspect in connection with this incident, who is believed to be from out of the area and connected with incidents in other parts of the country,” said a police spokesperson.

“This generated police activity in the Brewery Hill area of Grantham.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 211, November 6.