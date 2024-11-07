Police hunt men over attempted £400 alcohol theft at Grantham Sainsbury’s
Three men attempted to steal £400 of alcohol on Wednesday, sparking a large police manhunt.
Residents had noticed a high presence of police cars in Brewery Hill, Grantham, just after 4.30pm.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed they were responding to a report of attempted theft near Sainsbury’s, in London Road.
Three men tried to steal £390 of alcohol from the store and were involved in an altercation with security staff.
“As part of our investigation, we are searching for a man identified as a suspect in connection with this incident, who is believed to be from out of the area and connected with incidents in other parts of the country,” said a police spokesperson.
“This generated police activity in the Brewery Hill area of Grantham.”
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 211, November 6.