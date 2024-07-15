Three people have been seriously injured in a crash.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the A52 at Somerby Hill, near Grantham, yesterday (July 14) just before 1pm after a blue Vauxhall Antara and blue Toyota Aygo crashed.

Three people were seriously injured and another sustained minor injuries. The three seriously injured people were taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Two vehicles crashed on the A52 at Somerby Hill. Photo: RSM Photography

The road remains closed. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were also called to the accident and had to recover one person from an overturned vehicle.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened just after 6.30pm.