Three people seriously injured in crash on A52 at Somerby Hill near Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 11:27, 15 July 2024
 | Updated: 12:11, 15 July 2024

Three people have been seriously injured in a crash.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the A52 at Somerby Hill, near Grantham, yesterday (July 14) just before 1pm after a blue Vauxhall Antara and blue Toyota Aygo crashed.

Three people were seriously injured and another sustained minor injuries. The three seriously injured people were taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Two vehicles crashed on the A52 at Somerby Hill. Photo: RSM Photography
The road remains closed. Photo: RSM Photography
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were also called to the accident and had to recover one person from an overturned vehicle.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened just after 6.30pm.

