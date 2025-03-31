A road has reopened following a crash.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A52 Barrowby Road in Grantham this morning (Monday, March 31).

The road was closed both ways from Queen Eleanor Avenue to Barrowby Gate.

Barrowby Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Streetview

Lincolnshire Police say people involved suffered minor injuries.

Work began on Barrowby Road today to build a new crossing.

Initially, these works were delayed until next Monday (April 7), but Lincolnshire County Council later said the works would start on the original date.