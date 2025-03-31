Three-vehicle crash on A52 Barrowby Road in Grantham
Published: 09:44, 31 March 2025
| Updated: 09:49, 31 March 2025
A road has reopened following a crash.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A52 Barrowby Road in Grantham this morning (Monday, March 31).
The road was closed both ways from Queen Eleanor Avenue to Barrowby Gate.
Lincolnshire Police say people involved suffered minor injuries.
Work began on Barrowby Road today to build a new crossing.
Initially, these works were delayed until next Monday (April 7), but Lincolnshire County Council later said the works would start on the original date.