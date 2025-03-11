After the success of their autumn production of Pygmalion, Grantham’s oldest drama society are returning to showcase a thought provoking play based on the true story of the last woman in Britain to be executed.

TV audiences may have seen several documentaries and dramatisations telling the story of Ruth Ellis, as the 70th anniversary of her death falls this year.

“It’s obvious that when I shot him I intended to kill him”, she is quoted throughout history as saying.

Briony Sparrow as Ruth Ellis in The Thrill of Love.

Mrs Ellis was executed in July 1955 after being found guilty of shooting her lover. What is not obvious is who gave her the gun, who taught her how to use it, or why she shot her boyfriend on that fateful day.

St Peter’s Hill Players are returning to the Guildhall Arts Centre with their spring production with The Thrill of Love, written by Amada Whittington and directed by Jacqueline Dowse, which explores Ruth’s story.

‘The Thrill of Love’ follows Inspector Jack Gale as he seeks to discover the truth through tragic and sometimes humorous flashbacks, we glimpse some of Ruth’s life in the male dominated world of the 1950s gentleman’s clubs.

Andy Masters as Inspector Gale and Suzie Stevens as Sylvia in The Thrill of Love.

“They’re ordinary girls,” says Sylvia of the hostesses she works with. “I’d say they’re anything but,’ replies Gale.

It may be a crime drama, but the mystery remains: do we really know who Ruth Ellis was? Did she? The Thrill of Love is a thrilling and tragic tale which is not to be missed.

Director Jacqueline Dowse said: “We’re very excited to bring Ruth Ellis’s story to the stage.

“We’re aiming for a ‘film noir’ vibe for the play, with simple colour palettes and we’re blessed with some fantastic help from our costumes and backstage team.

“Ruth’s life was a tragic tale with many unanswered questions, and our talented cast have been working very hard to bring her story to life.”

Tickets for The Thrill of Love are £12 (or £11 for concessions) and are available via the Guildhall’s website at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-thrill-of-love-st-peters-hill-players

The Thrill of Love will be performed from Thursday, May 8 to Saturday, May 10, at 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.