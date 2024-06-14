Live music, food, and family activities await at a much-anticipated summer event next month.

Ropsley Festival 2024 is set to delight the community on Saturday, June 29th, from 2pm to 10pm.

Organised by Ropsley Hall, on Braceby Road, this family-friendly event offers a variety of entertainment, food, and drink options.

What’s your favourite festival activity? Find it at Ropsley Festival 2024

Attendees can enjoy bouncy castles, a bungee challenge, face painting, and pop-up sessions by Jo Jingles.

Performances by the Ropsley Primary School Choir, The Dance Academy, and several local bands, including Nick Ward and Wild Summer, will keep the crowd entertained.

Tickets are now available for £10, with free entry for children under 12.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit buytickets.at/ropsleyvillagehall/1160666.

The festival features a hog roast, beer, fizz, Pimms, and afternoon tea, ensuring there's something for everyone.