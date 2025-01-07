An online video looking at a Lincolnshire town has attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

TikTokker Savannah Gracey, who has over 118,000 followers on the social media platform, toured parts of Grantham as part of her ‘Posh Girl Goes To’ series.

The video has attracted nearly 500,000 views, as well as nearly 19,000 likes on TikTok.

Savannah Gracey, 24, from London.

Savannah, who lives in London, decided to visit Grantham as she was visiting family over the Christmas period.

She said: “I thought Grantham as a whole was really nice.

“A sweet and thriving high street that has a real sense of community. It had some amazing historical facts, which means that the video became even more fun to film!”

The 24-year-old visited sights including the Sir Isaac Newton statue, the Guildhall Arts Centre, Belton Garden Centre, the former home of Margaret Thatcher in North Parade, Boyes, the M&S Foodhall, the Savoy cinema and Watkin and Sons, a family butchers.

Savannah, who is also an actress and comedian, added: “My posh girl character would say from her point of view, a highlight was the M&S!

“For me, I really loved the feel of the place, the green grass in the town and the buildings were really lovely.”

Savannah Gracey explored Grantham in her TikTok.

Savannah hopes to visit Grantham again in the future.

She said: “I want to come back on a day that Watkins is open as I’ve heard so many great things.”

Savannah has not visited any other towns in Lincolnshire, but hopes to visit more places in England as part of the series.

She added: “I’ve been to many other places around England and if I’m ever in a place, I’ll try my best to do a video review on it and find out as much from locals.”

Savannah’s Grantham TikTok can be viewed on her channel @savannahgraceycomedy.

