A hairdresser is celebrating her recognition in a national awards ceremony.

Ebony Deighton, hair designer at Gerrard Hairdressing in Grantham, has been named at the national bronze winner for New Talent Colourist of the Year at the Goldwell Creative Awards.

Ebony attended a glamorous awards ceremony in London with her colleagues Craig and Millie.

Ebony (middle right) at the awards ceremony. Photo: Goldwelluki and The Content Creators

She said: “From doing my apprenticeship, I had always wanted to take part in the competition after watching other stylists take part, so to even get the chance to take part was amazing.

“I had never even imagined that I might win. To win such a big competition means the world and I can’t wait to see what’s to come and I can’t wait to see what’s to come next.”