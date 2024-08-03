M Mayfield were wholesale tobacconists and a newsagent at 61 Westgate, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

In 1959 they came third in the Chamber of Commerce window dressing competition of ‘things to eat and drink’ category. The event was part of the Grantham Gala week.

There were many small tobacconists and confectioners in the town. They advertised ‘Pipes, Pouches, Cigars, Cigarettes, Cigarette cases, Matches, Lighters and Fancy Goods and Chocolates and Confectionery’.

Mayfield, Grantham.

As smoking became less popular, shops diversified and sold stationery including birthday cards and confectionery.

Mayfield was located in Westgate, Grantham.

Mayfield’s shop was taken over by H Welbourn when his other shop was demolished.

It stood on North Street on the site of what is now Premier Court.