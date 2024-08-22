Pupils and their teachers are celebrating good GCSE grades and sixth-form places at their school.

Many pupils were awarded the highest grades across a wide range of subjects at Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn.

Maisie Rasen achieved grade 9s in biology, chemistry, English language, English literature, geography and history; grade 8s in french, physics and mathematics and a level 2 distinction in business.

Eleanor Winter did exceptionally well, achieving grade 9 in chemistry and history; grade 8 in biology, French, English language, drama and mathematics; grade 7 in physics and physical education and grade 6 in further mathematics and English literature.

Abigail Radcliffe was awarded grade 9s in chemistry, French and geography; grade 8s in biology, physics, drama and mathematics; grade 7 in English literature; grade 6s in dance and further mathematics and grade 5 in English language.

Isobelle Gibson achieved grades 6 to 9 across the board.

Elliott Buckley was awarded grade 9s in English literature and media; grade 8s in French and mathematics; grade 7s in geography and physical education and a grade 6 in English language, as well as an 8-7 in combined science.

Kian Buckley achieved grade 8s in English literature and history; grade 7s in mathematics and media; grade 6 in English language; level 2 distinction in business; level 2 merit in sport and a 7-7 in combined science.

Grace Costello is celebrating grade 9s in drama and media; grade 8s in French and history; grade 7s in chemistry and English literature; grade 6s in biology, physics and English language and a grade 5 in mathematics.

GCSE triple science results were excellent, with 100% of candidates achieving grades 4 through to 9 in biology, chemistry and physics.

GCSE PE and French results were similarly strong, with pupils achieving 100% and 84% of grades 4 to 9 respectively.

Of those studying Btec sport, 71% of pupils were awarded a Level 2 pass up to distinction*, the equivalent to GCSE grades 4 through to 9.

Meanwhile, 62% of pupils studying business achieved this level, as did 96% of those studying childcare.

Alice Pellett and Evie Hughes both achieved distinctions in sport and Tessa Beaumont was awarded Level 2 distinctions in sport and childcare.

Mark Guest, headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of all our pupils.

“This cohort was in Year 7 when the covid pandemic struck, but has shown great resilience and a passion to succeed.

“These results are a fitting testament to pupils’ hard work, commitment and the excellent teaching they have received throughout their time at Sir William Robertson.

“I am delighted that we are welcoming so many of this year group back into our sixth form – great things lay ahead for them.”