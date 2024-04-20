In 1802 Grantham became the head of the local circuit, and an early Methodist church was established in 1803 on the corner of Finkin Street and Elmer Street, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

It cost £1,000 to build, the money being raised by the 48 members. In 1816 a Sunday School was built in the chapel yard with a lean-to roof along the whole side of the building.

When in 1818 the Sunday School became too small, a piece of land in Little Gonerby was purchased and a larger building was built.

The Methodist chapel in 1803 on the corner of Finkin Street and Elmer Street, Grantham.

In 1827 the chapel underwent many alterations, which included a gallery, new pulpit, two vestries, a singing gallery and, in the yard, a small cottage for the chapel keeper. In 1834, at the Methodist conference, it was mentioned that the town of Grantham had 1,085 members.

The Methodist church in Finkin Street today

In August 1835 a parcel of land 333 yards square, on the opposite corner of Finkin Street and Elmer Street, came up for sale and the new Methodist church was planned.