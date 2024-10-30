A town councillor joined anti-racism protesters countering a far-right protest by Tommy Robinson on Saturday.

Democratic Independent Grantham Councillor John Morgan attended the Stand Up to Racism march in London.

Mr Robinson’s anti-immigration supporters marched from Victoria Station to Parliament Square.

Democratic Independent Grantham Town Councillor John Morgan at the protest on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

The Stand Up to Racism counter-protest aimed to showcase a 'massive anti-fascist demonstration' against the march.

Speaking after the event, Councillor Morgan said: "The price of liberty is eternal vigilance, and part of that means that fascists must not be allowed to march unopposed.

“I was proud to take part in the anti-fascist protest. People need to stand together to oppose those who want to scapegoat minorities for society's problems."

He added: "Picking on minorities isn't just bad for the minorities; it is bad for all of us. There are real problems in our society, with shortages of jobs, housing, and public services.

“Scapegoating people who don't make government policy isn't just unfair on them, but lets the real decision-makers off the hook.

“As a society, we have been under-investing in ourselves for decades. We need to sort this out."

Mr Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, could not attend the event as he was remanded in custody under the Terrorism Act.

On Monday, he was jailed for 18 months after admitting contempt of court at Woolwich Crown Court. He will appear again in court in November.

Police officers from across the country were drafted in to deal with the huge numbers in London on Saturday as three separate demonstrations marched through the city.