An electronic shop is making improvements to stores to make it an easier shopping experience for customers.

Currys branches in Dysart Retail Park, Grantham, Aberdeen Garthdee and Bristol Winterstoke are the first three stores to undergo the transformation, where 90% of the shop's existing space will be changed.

These changes will include increased ranges across many categories, an improved space for customers, a more efficient in-store mobile area and back of house improvements for store colleagues.

Currys in Dysart Retail Park, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Matthew Speight, director of stores, said: “We're committed to our omnichannel offering, and know our customers love our stores and our tech experts.

“Investing in our retail fundamentals is critical to delivering value for our customers, and in particular, improving our store layouts and growing in-store ranges really excites me.

“I'm looking forward to seeing this transformation come to life in Garthdee, Bristol Winterstoke and Grantham, as well as the 62 stores that follow, and would like to thank all the teams for all the work they've done so far."

For the transformation, Currys are using recycled fixtures and fittings.