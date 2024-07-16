Three town parks have retained Green Flag status.

Grantham parks including Wyndham Park have retained the title for a 13th year in a row, Queen Elizabeth Park has retained its fourth and Dysart Park has its second.

Managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Green Flag Awards set the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces around the world.

Wyndham Park

Councillor Paul Stokes, South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “This is a tremendous achievement and well-deserved recognition of the consistently high standards maintained by our hard-working staff and volunteers.

“For all three parks to again be rated as among the best in the country illustrates SKDC’s commitment to providing high quality green spaces and meets our vision of South Kesteven being a thriving district to live in, work and visit.

Dysart Park

“We are proud to welcome both residents and visitors into our parks and this accreditation means we can be confident they will be impressed by their experience.”

Wyndham Park has also retained its Green Heritage Site accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic sites.

Paul Todd, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: “These parks are vital green spaces where communities can socialise, enjoy nature and children can play safely and provide important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

Queen Elizabeth Park

“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award - everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

“It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”