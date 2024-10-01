Town roads have flooded.

Harlaxton Road and Belton Lane, both in Grantham, have flooded this afternoon (Tuesday, October 1).

Traffic is running as normal, but drivers are advised to travel carefully.

Flooding along Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

A flood alert is in place for the River Witham in South Kesteven and its tributaries from South Witham to Claypole.

People are advised to avoid using low lying footpaths near water and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers.

Flooding along Belton Lane, Grantham.

