A Tale as Old As Time will kick off pantomime season this weekend as the company behind the curtains looks likely to get next year’s contract too.

Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre will host the enchanting Beauty and the Beast pantomime this festive season, running across 63 performances from Saturday, November 30, to Sunday, January 5.

Presented by Polka Dot Pantomimes, the show offers family-friendly entertainment filled with dazzling costumes, spectacular effects, and lively audience participation.

See the cast of Beauty and the Beast at Grantham Guildhall Theatre. Photo: Supplied

John Highton returns as the beloved Dame Dolly Doughnut, celebrating 10 years of laughter and memorable performances in Grantham.

He will be joined by James Highton as French Franc, Caroline True as Bell, Tom Lane as Prince Lucian, Kimberley Ensor as Fairy Fabulous, Bailey La Creme as the evil Grimalkin and Richard Kort as Maurice.

This year, they will will share the stage with some canine co-stars playing Belle’s loyal companion - Milo, Dash and Honey - promising extra charm for audiences.

Not only that but the show launch also comes the week that South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet will be asked to approve the contract for Polka Dot to run next year’s season too, with an option to extend for a maximum of three further years.

A report before the council, which will meet on Tuesday, notes that the authority’s annual spend on pantomimes at the Guildhall Arts Centre is about £80,0000 a year, offset by the income from ticket sales which create a surplus.

“The annual pantomime run at the Guildhall Arts Centre generates a significant amount of income for the council and generates over 10,000 ticket sales during the festive period,” said the report.

“In addition, the pantomime generates a non-traditional theatre audience and provides the potential to market other shows and encourage repeat visits.”

The council’s contract asks for a minimum of 60 performances across November to January, including relaxed and British Sign Language interpreted shows.

Six tenders were received for the new contract but Polka Dot, which has created more than 15 productions for the town in recent years, was chosen following independent evaluation and moderation.

This year’s production of Beauty and the Beast offers a range of inclusive performances. A relaxed performance on Saturday, December 14, at 10.30am caters to individuals with sensory needs, while a British Sign Language-interpreted show on Thursday, January 2, ensures accessibility for the deaf community.

Families can benefit from special ticket deals, including a four-person family package. Schools can enjoy discounted group rates, with every 11th ticket free.

For infants under two, £1 lap tickets are available directly from the box office.

Tickets are available via the Guildhall Arts Centre website or box office on 01476 406158.

Audiences are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.