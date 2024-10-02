Rail passengers have been advised to plan weekend journeys ahead, as essential railway upgrades cause line closures.

Network Rail is carrying out important improvements to track and railway equipment on the East Coast Main Line from Saturday (October 5) to make journeys more reliable in the future.

To allow engineers to safely carry out their work, parts of the line between Doncaster and Grantham will be closed to trains on the weekends of October 5, 6, 12,13, 19 and 20.

Track upgrades are to be carried out on the East Coast Mainline near Grantham and Newark.

The work to keep passengers and freight moving smoothly in future will see switches and crossings replaced or refurbished in Newark, Doncaster and Grantham, railway drainage upgraded in Peascliffe Tunnel near Grantham, track upgrades near Grantham and Newark, station canopies refurbished in Retford, and structures repaired at Creeton Cutting between Peterborough and Grantham.

Paul Rutter, Network Rail’s east coast route director, said: “I’d like to thank people in advance for their understanding ahead of our essential railway upgrades this October. When complete our work will bring mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight on the East Coast Main Line.

“However, upgrading complex equipment like switches and crossings means we have no choice but to close sections of railway and stop trains running so engineers can quickly and safely carry out our work. I’d urge anyone wanting to travel over the weekends concerned to check National Rail Enquiries and plan ahead, allow extra time to get to where you need to be, and be prepared for some of your journey to be by coach.”

Passengers are being advised to allow extra time to travel, as trains may use diversionary routes and will be busier, or be replaced with coach services.

During this time, LNER will operate a reduced service for long-distance trains, on a diversionary route between Doncaster and Peterborough.

A train shuttle service will operate between Grantham and London King’s Cross, with replacement coach services operating between Grantham and Doncaster, calling at Newark North Gate, Lincoln and Retford.

Lumo, Hull Trains and Grand Central services are also expected to be impacted. To check if a journey is impacted visit www.nationalrail.co.uk.

A spokesperson on behalf of all train operators, said: “We’re working closely with Network Rail on plans to keep customers on the move during the vital railway upgrades over consecutive weekends this October. We’re advising people to check before they travel to see exactly how their journey could be impacted. Please allow extra time for your journey, with trains which are running expected to be busier than normal and rail replacement coaches in place to get customers to where they need to be.”

Further engineering work at the end of October and beginning of November on the East Coast Main Line between York and Darlington could affect long-distance rail travellers, and will see some rail replacement coaches on the weekends of October 26 and 27, and November 2 and 3.