A crash near a town supermarket is causing traffic delays this morning (Thursday).

AA Traffic Maps show delays along the A52 London Road in Grantham, from Avenue Road up to the junction with Springfield Road, South Parade and Bridge End Road.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed there had been a two-vehicle collision on Station Road East, near to Sainsbury’s supermarket.

AA Traffic News maps show delays along the A52. Photo: AA Traffic News

They said there had been minor injuries reported.

There is debris on the road and the cars are needing to be recovered, causing the traffic delays in the area.

Anyone with information that can help officers should call 101 noting incident 91 of January 30, 2025.