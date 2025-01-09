A lorry has collided with a town bridge, causing delays to traffic this morning (Thursday).

The vehicle hit the Barrowby Road low bridge at the roundabout with Asda and Sankt Augustin Way in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that they had received a call at 10.22am reporting that the lorry had struck the railway bridge.

The lorry collided with the bridge around 10am this morning. Photo: RSM Photography

“A road closure has been put in place while an assessment of damage is taking place,” they said.

Traffic maps, such as the AA and one.network, show heavy delays along the road leading to the roundabout.

Police have closed the road while the damage is assessed. Photo: RSM Photography

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Minor scrapes were observed on the underside of the bridge but just before 11am our teams were able to clear the structure as safe for trains to run.

“Bridge strikes cause needless disruption to passengers and road users.

“We urge drivers to always know the height and size of their vehicles - including any loads they are carrying - and to carefully plan their routes so our infrastructure isn’t put at risk in this way.”

The lorry is wedged under the bridge. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic maps show heavy delays leading to the roundabout. Image: AA Traffic

The incident has been recorded as 116 of January 9, if anyone has information they feel could help police with their enquiries they can call the non-information number quoting the reference.