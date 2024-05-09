Beautiful maroon tulips are blooming across South Kesteven, paying homage to the district's Second World War connections with the Parachute Regiment.

These tulips, part of an international trail of Airborne Tulip Memorials, mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem.

South Kesteven District Council sponsored 1,000 tulips from Holland to commemorate this unique aspect of the district's military history.

Maroon Tulips are appearing all over the district. | Image: South Kesteven District Council

These flowers honour the men of the British 1st Airborne Division, many of whom were trained locally before participating in Operation Market Garden.

Locations across the district are adorned with these tulips, symbolising the bravery of the troops who fought in the Netherlands.

Among these locations are St Vincent’s Church in Caythorpe, Easton Walled Gardens, Harlaxton Manor, RAF Saltby, St Andrew and Mary’s Church in Stoke Rochford, Fulbeck Manor, Fulbeck Craft Workshops, and Grimsthorpe Castle.

Coun Richard Dixon-Warren, SKDC Armed Forces Champion, said: “We have a unique local heritage of hosting and training airborne forces here for the biggest ever wartime airlift of troops and equipment to Arnhem.

“Seeing these tulips bloom in their honour is our tribute to their bravery and sacrifice.”

Cheshire’s Darren Key, whose grandfather fought at Arnhem, collaborated with gardener Caroline Frost to choose the maroon Attila Graffiti tulip variety for its symbolic colour.

Darren initiated the memorial trail last year in the Netherlands, and now, it extends across South Kesteven.

Followers can track this global tribute online through the Airborne Tulip Memorials page on Facebook.

