Grantham trains affected due to rail disruption between Stevenage and London
Rail passengers may face disruption on their journeys.
There is disruption between Stevenage and London expected until the end of the day (Tuesday, October 8), due to a broken rail in Finsbury Park.
This may affect trains running from Grantham to London Kings Cross.
The routes affected include:
Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross
Great Northern between Cambridge / Letchworth Garden City and London Kings Cross, and also between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate
Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross
LNER between Aberdeen / Stirling / Edinburgh / Newcastle / Sunderland / Middlesbrough / York / Harrogate / Skipton / Leeds / Hull / Lincoln and London Kings Cross
Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross
Thameslink between Peterborough and London Kings Cross / Three Bridges / Horsham, between Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks, and also between Cambridge and London Kings Cross / Brighton
Passengers are advised to check their journeys.