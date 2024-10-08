Rail passengers may face disruption on their journeys.

There is disruption between Stevenage and London expected until the end of the day (Tuesday, October 8), due to a broken rail in Finsbury Park.

This may affect trains running from Grantham to London Kings Cross.

Trains through Grantham may be affected due to the disruption.

The routes affected include:

Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

Great Northern between Cambridge / Letchworth Garden City and London Kings Cross, and also between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate

Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross

LNER between Aberdeen / Stirling / Edinburgh / Newcastle / Sunderland / Middlesbrough / York / Harrogate / Skipton / Leeds / Hull / Lincoln and London Kings Cross

Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

Thameslink between Peterborough and London Kings Cross / Three Bridges / Horsham, between Welwyn Garden City and Sevenoaks, and also between Cambridge and London Kings Cross / Brighton

Passengers are advised to check their journeys.