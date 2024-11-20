Train journeys may be affected due to a problem.

Trains running through Grantham may be affected due to a failure of electricity supply between Stevenage and London Kings Cross this afternoon (Wednesday, November 20).

The disruption is expected to last until at least 2pm and as a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or changed.

The routes affected include:

Grand Central, Hull Trains, LNER and Lumo services to / from London Kings Cross

Great Northern services between Cambridge / Ely / Kings Lynn / Letchworth Garden City and London Kings Cross, also between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate

Thameslink services between Peterborough and Horsham, also between Cambridge and Brighton.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys before they travel.