Rail passengers face disruption due to a failure of electricity supply between Peterborough and Grantham this afternoon (Monday).

The disruption is expected to last until 3.45pm and trains may be cancelled or delayed up to 30 minutes.

Trains are facing disruption. Credit - Charlotte Graham.

The affected routes include:

• East Midlands Railway between Peterborough and Doncaster, and between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street

• Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Sunderland / Bradford Interchange

• Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Beverley / Hull

• LNER between London Kings Cross and Aberdeen / Glasgow Central / Stirling / Edinburgh / Harrogate / York / Bradford Forster Square / Leeds