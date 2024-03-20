A transport company is embarking on a new chapter as it relocates to larger premises in Grantham.

After eight successful years at its previous location on Mowbeck Way, Wormalls Minibus and Coach Hire, led by owner Jordan Wormall, has shifted operations to Unit 1 Earlesfield Lane..

The decision to relocate was prompted by the company's need for larger office space, improved driver facilities, and enhanced vehicle maintenance facilities, which it says reflect its dedication to customer satisfaction and service excellence.

Wormalls provide professional passenger transportation services. | Image: Wormalls Facebook

The expansion includes customer parking, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Bosses said the move underlines the company’s commitment to providing top-quality passenger transport services to the community.

A spokesperson for Wormalls highlighted the benefits of the move for customers, stating: “Our new premises boast a warm, welcoming reception area for any enquiries customers may have.

“There will be no changes to our services or staff, ensuring continuity and reliability.

"Our priority is to continue offering a service that our customers speak very highly of."

Wormalls owner Jordan Wormall outside the new premises. | Image: Supplied

Wormalls also aims to foster stronger community engagement through its new location.

For more information, including upcoming trips and how to book, visit https://wormallsminibus.co.uk/

The company plans to host an open day in the summer, offering residents the opportunity to explore the facilities and learn more about its services.