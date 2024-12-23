Volunteers have planted trees to mark the end of a woodland project.

More than 40 people have planted trees along the eastern avenue of the Belton estate, in Grantham, to mark the end of the Reconnecting Grantham project.

The project - a partnership between National Trust and Woodland Trust - launched in 2020 and aimed to transform land in Belton House into a community source that benefits both people and wildlife.

Volunteers came together to plant trees. Photo: Estelle Slegers Helsen

Heather Cook, Reconnecting Grantham’s project manager, said: “The tree planting event represents the heart of what this project has been about, bringing people together to restore a cherished landscape.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our community, we’ve created a legacy that will thrive for years to come.”

More than 40 volunteers helped to plant the trees. Photo: WTML

Each volunteer, team member and members of local community groups that helped to plant the trees will have their names included in a commemorative archive.

The tree planting was also followed by a celebratory launch, providing an opportunity for them to reflect on their hard work.

Although the project, which was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, has come to an end, the partnership between the Woodland Trust and National Trust will continue for the next 20 years.

The tree planting marks the end of the Reconnecting Grantham project. Photo: Estelle Slegers Helsen

Free guided walks will also still continue through Londonthorpe Woods and Bellmount.