A tree is being planted to commemorate those who suffered during a global pandemic.

The yew tree, donated by Grantham town council ambassador Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind), will be planted in Wyndham Park at 1.30pm tomorrow (Friday, March 7), to honour those who suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A plaque will also be placed by the tree, which also featured in the St Wulfram’s Christmas tree festival last year.

Wyndham Park.

Coun Morgan said: “This is a very special occasion and are all welcome to join us on the day.

“The yew is a native evergreen which can live up to 300 years and its symbolism is particularly apt.”

Representatives from Grantham town council, South Kesteven District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and the police and crime commissioner will be attending the ceremony.

Father Stuart Cradduck, of St Wulfram’s, will also say some words of dedication.

Grantham Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan.

Guests will also hear from the brother of a doctor serving at Pilgrim Hospital Boston, who died from Covid 19.

Coun Morgan added: “We hope the tree will be a lasting reminder of what we all went through and somewhere people can go to quietly reflect.”