A trial date has been set for a man who stands accused of sexual offences including rape.

Nicholas Manning, 50, will appear for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, July 1, on charges of raping a girl under 13 years old and assaulting a girl under 13 years old.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on January 2.

Lincoln Crown Court

Manning, of Edward Street, Grantham appeared in Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday, February 5) for a second hearing of his case.

The trial is set to last for five days.