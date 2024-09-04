Classic rock is coming to town.

Led Zeppelish, a tribute band dedicated to performing the music of Led Zeppelin, is coming to Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday, September 7, at 8pm.

The band is made up of four talented musicians who have a wealth of experience behind them, and a deep appreciation and understanding of the historical importance of Led Zeppelin and their music.

Led Zeppelish are coming to Grantham.

Bassist Chris Thorley, who lives in Grantham, said: “In reviews we have been told that we have one of the best Jimmy Page style guitarists out there.

“Our lead vocalist fronting the band has a very similar tone and range to Robert Plant, with our drummer providing the essential thunder and lightning of the late, legendary drummer John Bonham.

“For myself, it’s fantastic playing alongside these really talented musicians who help me to reproduce the creative and dexterous bass guitar playing of John Paul Jones.

“We are looking forward to bringing our tribute to a fantastic venue and hope that fans, new and old, of that era of British rock music will join us”.

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/led-zeppelish-the-ultimate-tribute-to-led-zeppelin.

They can also be purchased from the Guildhall box office in St Peter’s Hill.