Tributes have been paid to a woman who dedicated her life to caring for and rescuing cats.

Cath Rowson, who founded and ran Grantham Rescue of Cats and Kittens (Rock) for 25 years, died on Sunday (February 2). She was 73.

Cath, who grew up in Grantham, founded Grantham Rock in 1999 and became well-known in the town for her dedication and commitment to helping and rescuing thousands of cats over the years.

Cath Rowson

She ran the rescue centre from her home in Redcross Street.

Her son Simon Peart said he is “so proud” of the work she did with Grantham Rock.

He said: “She was a massive animal lover, not just with cats.

Cath Rowson

“We also had other animals like dogs. Also, for the last four or five years she fed foxes in the park and also liked feeding the ducks.”

He said his mum dedicated all her time to looking after cats, never taking a break.

“What she did with the cats was full time, 6.30am until 9pm at night, seven days a week,” he said.

Cath Rowson

“I always hoped she would retire, enjoy some free time and go on some holidays. The last proper holiday I remember her going on was in the early 1990s.

“However, the cats were her life, even when she had a bad fall back in November, she still cared for her cats.

“I have always been proud. She always had this insanely good work ethic.

Cath Rowson.

“I didn’t realise until the last couple of months how supported her work was.

“I have had so many people come out of the woodworks and say they knew my mum.

“I know Mum was loved by so many people. It’s genuinely really lovely to hear about all her work and peoples’ memories.”

Cath was also mum to another son, Adam, and daughter Helen.

Cath Rowson

Simon added: “We have always been so proud of mum. With the cats, we knew she was never alone, even when I went travelling around the world.

“Mum had someone and she was always surrounded by support.”

Before founding Grantham Rock, she was also a member of the Cats Protection League in the 1990s.

She also worked as a part-time cleaner and dinner lady at the former National Junior School, now known as the St Wulfram’s National Church of England Primary School.

Simon, who attended the National Junior School, said: “Mum was not the coolest person in the world, but she got along with all the kids at the school.

“She knew when to stay away at school, but sometimes she would come over to me and my friends.

“At the time, I think the in-thing was skipping and I have one memory of me on one side of the skipping rope and her on the other.”

Cath had one brother, who served in the RAF, and they grew up in Alford Street, Grantham.

She was “the closest to her dad” and he was “always in her life”.

Flo Jo worked with Cath since the launch of Grantham Rock. She said Cath was “a woman, of formidable energy, honesty, and heart”.

Flo remembers how Cath wanted the pair to “get on with rescuing cats” and aim to get as many cats neutered as possible, as she was concerned there were many strays and feral cats around.

She added: “With that, Grantham ROCK was born. We fundraised tirelessly, with stalls in towns and villages. A band I was in, we played for more pennies.

“The Grantham Journal were great advocates for Cath and Rock. ‘Get your lippy on Cath’, I’d say, when the photographer was coming round.

“She liked to laugh, to chat and meet people. She was sociable, direct, straight forward, and fundamentally a woman of generous heart.

“She was a whirlwind of personality who spoke for cats. She was and still is, known to people.

“In its heights, Rock was very busy, not just with cats, sometimes dogs, rabbits and all sorts.

“Without question, Cath threw all of herself into the work of Rock for three decades.

“It was at the heart of her until the very end.”

As well as cats, Flo remembered Cath as a good friend.

“She enjoyed her lunches out with friends, chatting with people, music and musicals and trips to shows.

“She was absolutely over the moon last year to see Andre Rieu in London.

“Her biggest dream was to go to Borneo to see the orangutans. Often we encouraged her to retire in these last few years, to fulfil that dream and travel into her retirement free and full of fun.

“She loved travelling. She had it all planned, but sadly never got there.

“With Rock, what we had wanted to achieve was less unwanted cats and kittens, and cats neutered.

“But, the numbers are as high now, as ever and that I know saddened Cath the most, to the very end.

“Cath’s legacy is and always will be Grantham Rock.

“Thank you Cath for all the years, for all we achieved together, for your friendship, for your strength, your wit, your laughter, and for you.

“I know I say that, not just from me, also for the many people who have crossed your path, who also will never forget our Cath, for all she was and all she has been and all she has done.”

No details for Cath’s funeral have been announced yet.