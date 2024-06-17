A band has featured town locations in their latest music videos.

The Collective Band, formed in Grantham in 2016, has released four music videos featuring town locations including The Whistle Stop Inn at Grantham Station, the Guildhall, Westgate, Alma Park, and Twyford Woods in Colsterworth.

The music videos accompany tracks Unbalanced, Figure It Out, Rules For Life and their latest release Taking My Time, all from their album Organised Chaos which was released in January.

A scene from when the band filmed 'Taking My Time' in The Whistle Stop Inn in Grantham. Photo: The Collective Band/YouTube

“The locations are local to where we live and we wanted to be true to our roots,” said vocalist Aaron Wyles.

The Collective Band filmed 'Unbalanced' in Twyford Woods in Colsterworth. Photo: The Collective Band/YouTube

He added: “We also chose Twyford Woods because we needed a place reclaimed by nature to capture a wild west type theme.

“The filming is always a lot of fun. We all throw around ideas on the day and have a great time doing so.

“All the music videos are also filmed with The Three Lancers team who produce top quality results and help us come up with concepts for the shoots.”

Alongside Aaron, the band features members Sooth Sayer and Craig Featherstone on vocals, Toby Winter on drums, Christopher Moore and Jordan Hankins on guitar and Gav Barratt on bass.

Organised Chaos was the band’s first album release and many of the tracks have featured on BBC Introducing.

Following its release, Aaron said the reception to it was “brilliant”.

He said: “We are getting lots of gig bookings for the year and a great response from the BBC Introducing team.

The Collective Band.

“We are also happy to be invited back to Grantham festival Knipfest this year on July 6.”

The band are aiming to release music videos for all the songs on the album.

They also plan to record a deluxe version of Organised Chaos with extra songs for their fans.