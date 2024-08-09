Two air ambulances were called to a serious accident on the A52 last night (Thursday, August 8).

The accident happened at about 7pm on Barrowby Road in Grantham and is understood to have involved a car and a pedestrian.

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance both attended.

An air ambulance at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography

An air ambulance at the scene of the accident on the A52. Photo: RSM Photography

More as we have it.