Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Air ambulances from Lincolnshire and Leicestershire attend accident on A52 in Grantham

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:34, 09 August 2024
 | Updated: 08:48, 09 August 2024

Two air ambulances were called to a serious accident on the A52 last night (Thursday, August 8).

The accident happened at about 7pm on Barrowby Road in Grantham and is understood to have involved a car and a pedestrian.

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance both attended.

An air ambulance at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography
An air ambulance at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography
An air ambulance at the scene of the accident on the A52. Photo: RSM Photography
An air ambulance at the scene of the accident on the A52. Photo: RSM Photography

More as we have it.

Accidents Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE