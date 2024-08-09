Air ambulances from Lincolnshire and Leicestershire attend accident on A52 in Grantham
Published: 08:34, 09 August 2024
| Updated: 08:48, 09 August 2024
Two air ambulances were called to a serious accident on the A52 last night (Thursday, August 8).
The accident happened at about 7pm on Barrowby Road in Grantham and is understood to have involved a car and a pedestrian.
The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance both attended.
More as we have it.