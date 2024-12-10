Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police look for witnesses after man assaulted in Grantham’s Wyndham Park

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 12:04, 10 December 2024

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in a town park last night (Monday, December 9).

Two men in dark clothing and balaclavas approached the victim in Grantham’s Wyndham Park.

They assaulted him, leaving cuts and bruises on his face, before attempting to take his phone, which was later recovered.

Wyndham Park. | Image: SKDC
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled into the park after the attack.

Lincolnshire Police urge anyone who was in the Wyndham Park area near the footpath to Grantham College between 8.40pm and 10.15pm, or saw suspicious activity, to come forward.

Email NSKCID@Lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 410 of 9 December, or call 101.

