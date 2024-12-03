Plans for two new units off the A1 have been approved.

Millington Estates’ proposals for Honey Pot Lane, Colsterworth, near Grantham, have been approved by South Kesteven District Council officers.

The development will replace a previous timber storage business — and the units will measure 5,275 and 4,390 sqm and provide storage and office space.

The units will be built near to the A1.

They will include 61 parking spaces and HGV delivery areas.

Millington says the location is in the “Golden Triangle of Logistics”, offering optimal distribution.

“This area, facilitating access to 90% of the country within four hours, has remained pivotal for the UK's logistics industry, evidenced by the substantial rise in warehouse leases and associated rent rates,” said documents submitted to the council.

“With projections indicating exponential growth in the warehouse industry’s job opportunities and productivity by 2035, the need for additional logistics/distribution space is inextricably linked to the government’s target of constructing 300,000 new homes annually,” they added.

Approving the plans, officers said the usage remained appropriate for the area.