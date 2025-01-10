Two people have died following a crash.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information after a white Ford transit van and lorry crashed on the A17 between Brant Broughton and Leadenham crashed just after 7am today (Friday, January 10).

The 68-year-old driver of the lorry and the 23-year-old driver of the van died at the scene. No other drivers or vehicles are thought to have been involved.

The A17 is closed both ways. Photo: RSM Photography

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are now investigating the circumstances of the collision, and we’re asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam and was in the area at the time to check their footage.

“We are keen to view footage which shows either vehicle in the minutes before the collision.

“The white ford transit was travelling from the Sleaford direction, towards Newark along the A17, while the tanker was travelling from the Newark direction towards Sleaford.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews remain on the road to clear debris and officers are carrying out further investigations.

Two people have died following a crash on the A17. Photo: RSM Photography

The road is expected to be closed until early evening, so drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 53 of January 10.

Alternatively they can email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk and quote the incident number in the subject line.